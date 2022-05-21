More monkeypox cases in U.S. likely but risk to public is low, official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 00:20 IST
Additional cases of monkeypox are likely to be detected in the United States in the coming days but the risk to the general public is low at this time, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.
