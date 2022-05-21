Russia says remaining Azovstal defenders have surrendered, siege is over
Russia's defence ministry on Friday said the last group of Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol's smashed Azovstal steel works had surrendered, marking an end to a weeks-long siege. "The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant ... It said the group that had given up comprised 531 people.
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 00:31 IST
"The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant ... has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement. It said the group that had given up comprised 531 people.
