Left Menu

Russia adds Kasparov and Khodorkovsky to 'foreign agents' list

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 01:25 IST
Russia adds Kasparov and Khodorkovsky to 'foreign agents' list

The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, both prominent critics of the government, to the list of individuals acting as foreign agents, according the ministry's website.

The term "foreign agent" carries negative Soviet-era connotations.

According to the website https://minjust.gov.ru/ru/activity/directions/942/spisok-lic-vypolnyayushih-funkcii-inostrannogo-agenta/?hash=cfa8947a-b36e-447a-aca0-dcf06a53cf4d, Ukraine was mentioned as a source of financing for Khodorkovsky, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It said Kasparov's funds have been sourced from Ukraine and the Human Rights Foundation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022