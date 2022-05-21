DU professor held over social media post

Delhi University professor Dr Ratan Lal on Friday arrested for allegedly making a malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to the Delhi Police, a complaint was recieved on May 17 night against Ratan Lal regarding a deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/religious beliefs.

The case was registered under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cyber Police Station North District and an investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

