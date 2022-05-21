DU professor held over social media post
Delhi University professor Dr Ratan Lal on Friday arrested for allegedly making a malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
- Country:
- India
Delhi University professor Dr Ratan Lal on Friday arrested for allegedly making a malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
According to the Delhi Police, a complaint was recieved on May 17 night against Ratan Lal regarding a deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion/religious beliefs.
The case was registered under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Cyber Police Station North District and an investigation has been taken up. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North District
- Indian
- Delhi Police
- Delhi University
- Ratan Lal
- North
ALSO READ
Six Indians apprehended on sinking boat in failed smuggling attempt to enter US from Canada, arrested by border authorities
Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for COVID deaths after damning WHO report
Every Indian should be proud of the world’s optimism and trust for our country; I felt this during my recent foreign visit: PM Narendra Modi.
Heat adds to despair of Indian women after decades of daily treks for water
Vani is best Indian at tied 43rd, Tvesa and Amandeep trail on LET