U.S. Justice Department to appeal judge's ruling on COVID border migrant rules
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 04:15 IST
The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a federal judge's decision blocking the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that empower agents at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum.
"The Department of Justice intends to appeal," spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
