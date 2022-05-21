3 held for VAT fraud, tax evasion during demonetisation

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly committing VAT fraud and tax evasion by depositing huge cash in the fake accounts during demonetization, the police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Vijay Goyal (33), Jaideep (30) and Kamal Shorewala (48), all residents of Kaithal in Haryana, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said.

According to police, Pankaj Batra alleged that Daya Shankar had obtained TIN Number VAT department in 2014 in the name of M/s Jai Mahalaxmi Products by misusing the pan card and voter ID card belonging to him and got issued a registration certificate for registered head office in Moti Nagar. On the basis of the registration certificate, the accused opened a bank account at Kaithal in the name of M/s Jai Mahalaxmi Products, police said.

The complainant came to know these facts when he received notice from the income tax department on February 2, 2017, where he was asked to furnish an explanation regarding a deposit of Rs 5,25,47,500 in the bank during the period of demonization, the police officer said. The case has been registered under section 420/468/471/120B/34 IPC at Police Station Moti Nagar on the direction of the Court u/s 156(3) Cr.P.C. Thereafter investigation of the case was transferred from PS Moti Nagar to EOW.

During the investigation, it was found that VAT details of the alleged firm were obtained and it was revealed that the alleged firm was registered at Moti Nagar and manager details were given as Daya Shankar, a resident of Tagor Garden in New Delhi. "The account opening form of the alleged firm was obtained and analyzed. It was found that above said accused Vijay Goyal and Jaideep were introducers in the fake account. Accused Jaideep received Cheque books from the bank. He also deposited and withdrew cash several times from the bank from the alleged account," Sharma said.

Accused Vijay Goyal was also the beneficiary of the alleged fake firm bank account, police said. During interrogation, both accused further disclosed that they used to manage the alleged bank account of the fake firm. On the disclosure and basis of evidence further Kamal Shorewaala was arrested in the present case, police added. (ANI)

