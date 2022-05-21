Left Menu

Naxal affected Bastar is changing with development of roads, schools: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the with the development of roads, bridges and schools, naxal-affected Bastar is changing.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-05-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 07:08 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the with the development of roads, bridges and schools, naxal-affected Bastar is changing. Describing the picture of change, the Chief Minister said the development work is going on new bridges, culverts, and roads are contributing and the schools which have been shut for the last 15 years have started.

Speaking at the press conference in Raipur, Baghel said, "Bastar is changing, and development work is underway. Schools reopened after about 15 years, 156 schools reopened in Bijapur and 98 schools started in Sukma. People are getting benefits from state government schemes." The Chief Minister said, "The income of the people is increasing. There are four tractor showrooms in Bijapur alone. Apart from motorcycles and cars, tractor showrooms are visible all around Jagdalpur. This shows that People are taking benefits of government schemes."

"The Bastar is developing in health, income and education. The products of women of self-help groups are getting recognition in agriculture, minor forest produce, goat farming, poultry, and fish farming and C Mart is also opening in all cities," he added. The Chief Minister interacted with locals in Bhanpuri, Bastar, as part of his 'Bhaint Mulakat' campaign on Friday. He also announced several facilities for the people.

On being asked about the Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Baghel refused to comment saying "The court is monitoring the situation, I don't think that should make any statement about it." (ANI)

