Centre declares fresh composition of Standing Committee of Inter-State Council

The Central government has announced the fresh composition of the Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council that includes 13 members, including its Chairman Amit Shah. Ministry of Home mentions the move in its gazette noification issued on Friday pointing out that the step was taken in supersession of the Inter-State Council Secretariat's notification dated August 9, 2019, and with the approval of the Prime Minister.

Besides Shah, the committee comprises four other ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and eight Chief Ministers. Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are among the Union Cabinet ministers as members of the committee.

Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister Bihar Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath are other members of the committee. The Standing Committee will have continuous consultation on the matters for consideration of the Council. It processes all matters pertaining to Centre-State Relations before they are taken up for consideration in the Inter-State Council.

The committee also monitor the implementation of decisions taken on the recommendations of the Council and considers any other matter referred to it by the Chairman or Council. The Standing Committee may, if necessary, invite experts and persons eminent in specific fields to have the benefit of their views while deliberating upon the related subjects. (ANI)

