Amit Shah embarks on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh to attend various programmes and inaugurate many development projects. "Leaving for Arunachal Pradesh on a two-day visit. Looking forward to attending various programs in this beautiful part of India," Shah tweeted after leaving Delhi.

During the two-day visit to the northeastern state, the Home Minister will attend public events, inaugurate various development projects and interact with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)-- the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed in the region to guard Border and maintain the internal security of the country. The Home Minister is slated to attend the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission at Narottam Nagar in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district around 11.30 am today (Saturday) on his day one visit to the state.

The Home Minister will later lay the foundation stone of 51 feet bronze statue of Bhagwan Parashuram at Parshuram Kund in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh at around 2.30 pm later in the day. On day two, Shah will meet with social organisations at 9.30 am at the Namsai town in Arunachal Pradesh and later go for prayer at the Golden Pagoda Temple in the area.

The Home Minister will later attend a public meeting and inaugurate various developmental projects in the Namsai area at 11 am on Sunday. Later in the day, the Shah will review security and development, and interact with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel at Namsai.

He will take part in Bada Khaana-- a collective feast wherein all ranks of Army personnel and CAPF troops eat together. (ANI)

