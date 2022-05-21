Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests govt hospital official, 2 others for taking bribes

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 10:21 IST
Representative Image
  India
  • India

The financial advisor of a government hospital here and two others were arrested for allegedly taking bribes of Rs 15.6 lakh, Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.

The accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Thursday night, they said.

The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 crore to clear a bill for the installation of a radiotherapy machine in Sawai Man Singh Hospital from the complainant, who runs a private hospital, ACB Director General B L Soni said on Friday.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and SMS Hospital's financial advisor Brijbhushan Sharma was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 7.80 lakh, he said.

Two officers of the Rajasthan Medicare Relief Society (RMRS) of SMS Hospital -- cashier Ajay Sharma and assistant accounts officer Prakash Sharma -- were also arrested while taking another bribe of Rs 7.80 lakh, Soni said.

Medical officer in-charge of RMRS-SMS Hospital Adhokakshaz Joshi was also detained in connection with the matter, he said.

During a search, Soni said, unaccounted cash worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from the house of Ajay Sharma.

Further searches at residences and other premises of the accused are underway, he said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

