Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus -Syrian ministry

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 21-05-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 11:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

An Israeli "aggression" launched from the Golan Heights and targeting southern parts of the Syrian capital Damascus killed three people and caused some material damage, the Syrian ministry of defence said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, state TV reported that Syrian air defences shot down a number of missiles in the Damascus countryside. The Israeli military declined to comment.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have put down a presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war which broke out in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

