Russia's Gazprom confirms it has halted gas supplies to Finland’s Gasum
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 11:41 IST
Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday it had halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, confirming what the Finnish system operator Gasgrid Finland said earlier.
Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so.
