Over 193.53 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 193.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 14:07 IST
Over 193.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free-of-cost channels and the direct state procurement category, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday. "More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category," it said.

The Ministry also said that 16,67,39,155 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs. The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

