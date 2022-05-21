Bihar's most wanted gangster nabbed in Delhi

A special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the most wanted gangster of Bihar named Azad Ali on Saturday. Giving details about this development, a Delhi Police official said, "Most wanted gangster of Bihar namely Azad Ali arrested in Delhi. A single-shot pistol of .315 with 3 live cartridges has also been recovered from his possession."

"Arrested Azad Ali was wanted in six criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, threatening, arms act, kidnapping for ransom, assault, threatening etc in Bihar. Ali with his 8/10 associates had fired on a convoy of a leader of a rival group with AK47 rifles in Siwan Bihar on election day of Vidhan Sabha on April 4, 2022, critically injuring 5 persons," the police official said. He added, "Fugitive Azad Ali had made Delhi NCR his hideout for last one month."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

