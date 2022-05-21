Left Menu

Maha CM announces Rs 5 lakh assistance to kin of Chandrapur accident victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of nine persons who were killed in an accident in Chandrapur district.Nine men were charred to death in a fire that broke out after a collision between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on Chandrapur-Mul Road on the outskirts of Chandrapur city on Thursday night.As per a statement released by the Chief Ministers Office, Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh each for families of the victims from the CMs Relief Fund.

As per a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, Thackeray expressed grief over the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh each for families of the victims from the CM's Relief Fund. A tanker loaded with diesel collided with a truck transporting logs of wood close to Ajaypur near Chandrapur city. After the accident, a fire broke out, in which nine persons were charred to death on the spot, Chandrapur's sub divisional police officer Sudhir Nandanwar had said.

