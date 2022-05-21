Areca and coconut prices

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 51000 to Rs 54500 model Rs 54000 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43500 Koka : Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 24000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 18000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 22000 2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

