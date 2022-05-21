Delhi court convicts ex Haryana CM OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The Rouse avenue court of Delhi on Saturday convicted Ex- Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets (DA) case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Special Judge (PC Act) Vikas Dhull, on Saturday, while ordering the conviction of Chautala, said he will hear the arguments on the quantum of punishment on May 26, 2022.

In the case, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Chautala on March 26, 2010, and held him responsible for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006. The case was filed on a complaint by Haryana Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala. Om Prakash Chautala is a former Chief Minister of Haryana from the Indian National Lok Dal and son of 6th Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. Chautala was recently released from the Tihar Jail on 2 July 2021 from a ten years prison sentence after completing the due formalities.

He and 53 others, in June 2008, were charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in the state of Haryana during 1999-2000. In January 2013 a New Delhi court sentenced Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala to ten years' imprisonment under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

