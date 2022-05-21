Left Menu

CAF jawan injured in Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:59 IST
A jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) sustained injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

This was a second such blast in the area in the last one week.

The blast took place around 2.40 pm between Pandemurga and Bangoli villages under Nelasnar police station limits, where a team of the CAF's 8th battalion was out for an area domination operation, a senior officer said.

The patrolling team had launched the operation from Nelasnar camp, and was cordoning off the area along Indravati river, when constable Tham Singh stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering the explosion, he said.

The jawan, a native of Korba district, sustained serious injuries on his legs and was taken to a primary health centre in Nelasnar, from where he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital, the officer said.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, he added.

Earlier on May 14, a CRPF jawan sustained serious injuries in a similar blast near Pandemurga village, following which security personnel had recovered 3 kg of IED from the spot.

