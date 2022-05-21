Left Menu

Eastern Air chief DK Patnaik visits Air Force station Laitkor Peak in Shillong

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik on Saturday visited the Air Force Station, Laitkor Peak on an inspection visit and was briefed on the operational potential and the warfighting capacity of the base.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:06 IST
Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal visits Air Force station on regular inspection. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik on Saturday visited the Air Force Station, Laitkor Peak on an inspection visit and was briefed on the operational potential and the warfighting capacity of the base. After arrival, Patnaik was received by Group Captain Sandeep Singh VM, Station Commander.

The Air Marshal also inspected various sections of the station and took a census of ongoing works and services, according to PRO Defence, Shillong. During the interaction with Air Warriors, he emphasised the need to b operationally focused and vigilant. He also touched upon various initiatives being taken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in terms of human resource management.

Further, he exhorted the air warriors of the station to remain operationally focused, physically fit and mentally agile and live up to the motto and highest traditions of the IAF. (ANI)

