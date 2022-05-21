Pakistani origin Spanish sisters murdered by uncle in Punjab province for failure to take husbands to Spain

Two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters have been murdered by their paternal uncle in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly failing to take their husbands to Spain, according to a media report on Saturday.

Arooj Abbas and Aneesa Abbas, aged between 21 and 23, were murdered in Nathia village of Gujrat district on Friday because they failed to get their respective husband's visas to settle with them in Spain, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Initial investigation suggested that both the sisters, who are Spanish nationals, were married to their cousins in Pakistan more than a year ago, were not happy with their marriages, the report quoted police sources as saying.

Both the sisters were found murdered in their house. They were severely tortured before being shot dead, the police said.

The police said the women were killed by their paternal uncle, who was also the father-in-law of one of them, as their in-laws suspected they had intentionally delayed the procedure for their husbands' visas.

Gujrat District Police Officer (DPO) Ataur Rehman and others reached the spot after the incident and a team of forensic experts collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

No case has, however, been registered yet, the report said.

The DPO said the police had started conducting raids to arrest the suspects involved in the crime.

