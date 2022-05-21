Left Menu

Rahul Bhat's killing: Kashmiri Pandits take out protest march in Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandits took out a protest march on Saturday against the killing of Rahul Bhat and staged a shit in front of the famous clock tower in Lal Chowk demanding justice for the slain government employee.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:43 IST
Rahul Bhat's killing: Kashmiri Pandits take out protest march in Srinagar
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri Pandits took out a protest march on Saturday against the killing of Rahul Bhat and staged a shit in front of the famous clock tower in Lal Chowk demanding justice for the slain government employee. Rahul Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on May 12.

Kashmiri Pandits assembled near Bund in the Lal Mandi area of the city and held a puja for Bhat on the banks of the Jhelum river, following which they began to march towards Lal Chowk.

After reaching Lal Chowk, the protesters held a sit-in demanding justice for Bhat and strict action against the authorities in Budgam as well as the assailants. Raising slogans against the administration, they also demanded that Kashmiri Pandits, who got jobs under the prime minister's package, be relocated.

Later, the protestors marched to the BJP's state office in the Jawahar Nagar area of the city, held a sit-in outside it and raised slogans against the party.

The protestors dispersed peacefully afterwards. Protests have been held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of Bhat as well as the ''failure'' of the administration in providing security to Kashmiri Pandit employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022