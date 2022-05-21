Rahul Bhat's killing: Kashmiri Pandits take out protest march in Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandits took out a protest march on Saturday against the killing of Rahul Bhat and staged a shit in front of the famous clock tower in Lal Chowk demanding justice for the slain government employee. Rahul Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on May 12.

Kashmiri Pandits assembled near Bund in the Lal Mandi area of the city and held a puja for Bhat on the banks of the Jhelum river, following which they began to march towards Lal Chowk.

After reaching Lal Chowk, the protesters held a sit-in demanding justice for Bhat and strict action against the authorities in Budgam as well as the assailants. Raising slogans against the administration, they also demanded that Kashmiri Pandits, who got jobs under the prime minister's package, be relocated.

Later, the protestors marched to the BJP's state office in the Jawahar Nagar area of the city, held a sit-in outside it and raised slogans against the party.

The protestors dispersed peacefully afterwards. Protests have been held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of Bhat as well as the ''failure'' of the administration in providing security to Kashmiri Pandit employees.

