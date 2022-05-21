Left Menu

Court orders two to be hanged for killing NIA officer, wife

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 18:05 IST
Two gangsters were sentenced to death on Saturday by a court here for killing a senior National Investigation Agency officer and his wife six years ago in the district.

Additional District Judge Vijay Kumar sentenced gangster Munir and his accomplice Rayan a day after convicting them for shooting dead NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanzil Ahmed and his wife Farzana on the night intervening April 2 and 3, 2016.

Three other accused in the case, however, were acquitted following the trial, Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said.

Singh said the NIA Dy SP and his wife were shot dead while returning home to Sahaspur from the wedding ceremony in Sayohara in the district.

The couple was returning home with their children when the miscreants ambushed the car near a culvert on the road and shot them dead, SP Singh said.

He said following the sensational killing an FIR was lodged against unknown persons under relevant sections including murder.

During the investigation, the names of Munir, Rayan, Jaini, Tanjim Ahmed and Rizwan came up in the murder, the SP said adding all the accused were the neighbours of the NIA officer and were arrested and sent to jail.

Singh said the court acquitted Jaini, Tanjim Ahmed and Rizwan while convicting Munir and Rayan on depositions by 19 prosecution witnesses in the case.

