Maha: Man held for attacking jeweller in Pune

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking the owner of a jewellery shop during a theft attempt in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a jewellery store in Ambegaon Budruk area of the city on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The accused entered the shop on the pretext of purchasing a gold chain, and when no one was around, he tried to steal some ornaments, he said.

The man proceeded to attack the shop owner with sharp weapons and the latter sustained injuries to his hand and forehead during the scuffle, the official said. After the failed attempt, the accused escaped the scene, but was identified and tracked down based on the CCTV footage from the area on Friday, he added.

