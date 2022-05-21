63-yr-old man dies after scooter collides with stationary truck in UP's Kaushambi
A 63-year-old man died after his scooter collided with a stationary truck here on Saturday, police said.
SHO of Kokhraj Police Station Ganesh Prasad Singh said Santosh Sonkar, a resident of Prayagraj district, was a retired tehsildar and sustained serious injuries in the accident.
He died on the way to the hospital, he added. Sonkar was going to Shahzadpur village of Sirathu tehsil of the district on his scooter when he crashed into truck parked on the roadside near Sakada village, Singh said.
Police have lodged a case and sent the the body for post-mortem examination.
