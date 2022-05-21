Indian government trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

The Indian government has reduced taxes on petrol and diesel against the backdrop of inflation, the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told local news media.

The excise duty on petrol was reduced on Wednesday by INR eight($0.1028) per litre, and that on diesel by INR 6 ($0.0771) per litre, she said.

($1 = 77.8500 Indian rupees)

