Left Menu

Man axes wife to death in a fit of rage in Sikar: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:14 IST
Man axes wife to death in a fit of rage in Sikar: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday.

Sikar's Additional Superintendent of Police Ratan Lal Bhargava said the accused husband Dharmendra attacked his wife Pooja, 25, in a fit of rage following a quarrel with her and hit her with an axe, leaving her dead on the spot.

After killing his wife, Dharmendra ran towards nearby railway tracks yelling that he was going to commit suicide, but people caught hold of him and handed him over to the police, the additional said.

“Primary investigation revealed that the husband and wife had a dispute and used to quarrel frequently. They also had a heated argument on Saturday morning and in a fit of rage, Dharmendra killed his wife,” he said. The officer said that the accused has been arrested and the body was handed over to the woman's parents after the postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022