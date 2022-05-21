Man axes wife to death in a fit of rage in Sikar: Police

A woman was allegedly axed to death by her husband in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday.

Sikar's Additional Superintendent of Police Ratan Lal Bhargava said the accused husband Dharmendra attacked his wife Pooja, 25, in a fit of rage following a quarrel with her and hit her with an axe, leaving her dead on the spot.

After killing his wife, Dharmendra ran towards nearby railway tracks yelling that he was going to commit suicide, but people caught hold of him and handed him over to the police, the additional said.

“Primary investigation revealed that the husband and wife had a dispute and used to quarrel frequently. They also had a heated argument on Saturday morning and in a fit of rage, Dharmendra killed his wife,” he said. The officer said that the accused has been arrested and the body was handed over to the woman's parents after the postmortem.

