Three armed men rob auto driver in Gurugram

Three bike-borne armed men took away an auto-rickshaw and robbed its driver of cash on Sohna Road here, police said on Saturday. According to a complaint filed by Aabid, a resident of ITI Colony, Sohna, it was around 10 pm on Friday night when he returned after filling CNG in his auto.

''When I reached opposite GD Goenka University, three men came there and asked me to stop. One of them brandished a pistol and held me hostage while another asked to hand over money and auto keys to him and fled after robbing my auto and Rs 450 in cash,'' he said. ''When I refused to hand over the keys, they threatened to kill me. Before leaving they were taking names Vikram, Pawan and Devesh. Vikram asked the others to meet at Indira Colony, Wazirabad,'' the complaint said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

''We are examining the CCTV footage of the area and hope that the accused will be nabbed soon,'' said ASI Krishan Chander, the investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)