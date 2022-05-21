Left Menu

Gujarat: Man, 3-year-old daughter dead after wall falls due to bulldozer hit

a police official said.Agitated residents pelted stones over the incident, leaving the driver of the bulldozer injured, he said.Prakash Salat 25 and his daughter Seema 3 were killed when the compound wall of a cooperative housing society fell on them after getting hit by a bulldozer.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:38 IST
Gujarat: Man, 3-year-old daughter dead after wall falls due to bulldozer hit
  • India

A man and his 3-year-old daughter were killed when a wall collapsed on them on Saturday evening after it was rammed by a bulldozer in Gomtipur area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. a police official said.

Agitated residents pelted stones over the incident, leaving the driver of the bulldozer injured, he said.

''Prakash Salat (25) and his daughter Seema (3) were killed when the compound wall of a cooperative housing society fell on them after getting hit by a bulldozer. They were standing near the wall while the bulldozer was deployed for some civil work on the opposite side,'' Inspector VS Vanzara said.

He said the injured driver has been hospitalised, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

