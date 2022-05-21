BSF apprehends 7 Bangladeshi nationals in Bengal for illegally crossing border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals on the Indo-Bangladesh border for illegally entering India. The BSF handed over the Bangladeshi nationals to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a gesture of humanity and goodwill, according to an official statement.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that the accused were trying to enter India in search of employment due to their weak financial situation. They had also given 5,000 to Rs 10,000 BD taka to the broker for crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border. However, 8 Battalion and 68 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier apprehended those Bangladeshi nationals on the border and handed over them to BGB.

A statement issued by the PRO South Bengal Frontier stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

