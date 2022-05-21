Let us resolve to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem: J-K LG on Anti-Terrorism Day

Calling terrorism the 'gravest threat' to peace and prosperity, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday resolved to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem, while reaffirming the government's strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives. To mark the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day, Sinha also administered the Anti-Terrorism Pledge to the senior officials at Raj Bhavan today.

"Terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and prosperity. On Anti Terrorism Day, let us resolve to eliminate terrorism and its ecosystem. I reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold peace and harmony and to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives", said the Lt Governor. He further said, "No one will be allowed to create disturbances in Jammu Kashmir. We must join our efforts to demolish the terror activities and motivated propaganda being conducted from across the border. Society, especially the youth should work actively to isolate organizations and individuals giving shelter and support to the enemy of humanity."

The Lt Governor also paid homage to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to uphold the country's unity and territorial integrity. The Day is observed to generate awareness in the country among all sections of people, about the danger of terrorism and violence and its effect on the people, society and the country as a whole. (ANI)

