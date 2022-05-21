Left Menu

Army Chief reviews security situation in Kashmir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande is on a two-day visit to Kashmir. The COAS is on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army, informed the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 23:01 IST
Army Chief reviews security situation in Kashmir
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande is on a two-day visit to Kashmir. The COAS is on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army, informed the Ministry of Defence. He arrived in Srinagar on May 21, 2022, said the ministry.

On arrival, the Army Chief, accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, and Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of formations along the Line of Control (LC) in North Kashmir. The COAS was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness. The Formation Commanders also briefed the COAS on the existing Ceasefire Agreement on the LC, development works on field fortifications, counter-infiltration grid, operational preparedness, and Army-citizen connect in border areas.

The Army Chief, while interacting with Formation Commanders, laid special emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control. During his interaction with the troops, the COAS complimented them for their high morale and professional competence. On his arrival at Chinar Corps HQ, the COAS was briefed by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps, on the overall security situation prevalent along the Line of Control and hinterland. The COAS highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded the Chinar Corps for their high level of morale and contribution to peacebuilding in J-K.

The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the Civil Administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and other Security agencies in projecting a 'Whole of Government' approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away fr...

 Global
4
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022