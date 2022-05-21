Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan underlines need to be prepared for challenges through 'holistic skilling strategy'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday highlighted the need to prepare the workforce for the challenges of the 21st century through a "holistic skilling strategy".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 23:20 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo:Twitter/ Dharmendra Pradhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday highlighted the need to prepare the workforce for the challenges of the 21st century through a "holistic skilling strategy". The Minister also noted the role of technology as an enabler as well as a disruptor in the society and economy.

"In view of a rapidly changing world, we must prepare our workforce to be ready for the challenges of the 21st century through a holistic skilling strategy," Pradhan said while addressing at the 49th IFTDO World Conference & Exhibition being organised in New Delhi on the theme of Strategies for an Agile Work Culture: Pathways to the New Age. Speaking about capacity building, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is utmost stress on capacity building in all sectors.

He also highlighted the role of the Capacity Building Commission of India in looking at best practices in capacity building and creating synergy between different entities. Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP) and its impetus on creating synergy between education and skilling, the Minister said that there is a need to come up with new ideas on skilling.

"While NEP covers students from age 3 to 23 in the formal education system, we must also come up with new ideas, pathbreaking strategies on skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling for those who are not a part of the formal education system," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

