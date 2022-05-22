Left Menu

Police: Marshal fatally shot man while serving him a warrant

A deputy with the US Marshals Service fatally shot a man whom the deputy was trying to serve an arrest warrant, Kentucky police said Saturday.The shooting occurred Friday morning after an altercation with the man ensued, the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 22-05-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 02:40 IST
Police: Marshal fatally shot man while serving him a warrant
  • Country:
  • United States

A deputy with the US Marshals Service fatally shot a man whom the deputy was trying to serve an arrest warrant, Kentucky police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred Friday morning after an altercation with the man ensued, the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media. Police said the warrant was for charges of domestic violence, strangulation and assault.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the person who was fatally shot as 25-year-old Omari Cryer of Louisville. The coroner's office described the cause and manner of death as ''gunshot wounds/homicide.'' Police say officers on scene rendered aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released additional details about the shooting.

Louisville police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting at the request of the US Marshals Service. At the scene on Sutcliffe Avenue on Friday afternoon, Louisville officers were standing in and around a white house blocked off by yellow tape. A group of about 20 neighbours were gathered in the street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble snaps curious pair of spiral galaxies 800 million light-years away fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022