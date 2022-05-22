SHE Teams ensure women's safety in Telangana

SHE Teams, one of its kind initiative in the country started by the Telangana Police, are working round the clock to ensure women's safety. Speaking to ANI, Sirisha Raghavendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "SHE Teams were started in 2014, on a priority basis by the Telangana government to ensure women's safety. There is so much floating population in Hyderabad. Many women come here for jobs from the northern and northeastern states. So women's safety is a priority."

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau, the official said Hyderabad is rated the safest city for women. SHE Teams were incepted as a pilot project in Hyderabad and then expanded to 31 districts. "A greater responsibility was entrusted to Bharosa and SHE Teams. SHE Teams are one of its kind initiatives started in the country and we are lucky and fortunate to be part of it. Our teams carry discreet cameras with them and they are spread across the city," said Raghavendra.

On the POCSO crimes and incidents of domestic violence, the Additional DCP said, "Our priority is every crime gets reported. In the last three years, we got 107 convictions which include 17 life sentences. This is acting as a deterrent to offenders." Sanjana, a citizen said, "SHE Teams are a very good initiative. Many women work in the night shifts, so safety is essential. There are also call centres and helpline numbers. If there is any problem, we can call these numbers. Action is taken immediately." (ANI)

