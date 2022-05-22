Left Menu

Two injured in firing by cow traffickers in Odisha

Two persons sustained injuries in a clash between a cow vigilante outfit and traffickers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 22-05-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 11:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons sustained injuries in a clash between a cow vigilante outfit and traffickers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. According to police, the injured are members of a cow vigilante outfit. However, the police seized the cattle-laden truck.

The police arrested 11 people in the case. "Two members of a cow vigilante outfit sustained injuries in firing by alleged traffickers in Mayurbhanj district. Police detained the cattle-laden truck and initiated a probe into the incident," said Manoranjan Biswal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rairangpur.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

