Two injured in firing by cow traffickers in Odisha

Two persons sustained injuries in a clash between a cow vigilante outfit and traffickers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. According to police, the injured are members of a cow vigilante outfit. However, the police seized the cattle-laden truck.

The police arrested 11 people in the case. "Two members of a cow vigilante outfit sustained injuries in firing by alleged traffickers in Mayurbhanj district. Police detained the cattle-laden truck and initiated a probe into the incident," said Manoranjan Biswal, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rairangpur.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

