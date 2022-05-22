Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 192.28 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.28 crores on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 12:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.28 crores on Sunday morning, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The government data further informed that more than 3.28 crore (3,28,56,669) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.28 crore (1,92,28,66,524) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,06,537 sessions. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022," the official data said. The government data added, "So far, more than 3.28 crore (3,28,56,669) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards."

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry further added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added.

India's active caseload currently stands at 14,955. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total COVID-19 positive cases. As many as 2,226 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

