CM leads bicycle rally on drug awareness in Sangrur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday led a bicycle rally on drug awareness here and said that his government was working on multiple plans to eradicate drugs from the society.

More than 15,000 cyclists took part in the rally, according to the government.

Addressing the gathering after flagging it off, the chief minister said, "Sangrur is the land of revolutionaries and today the people of Sangrur have once again gathered for a noble cause." He said the aim of this rally is to create a mass awareness against the drug menace and wean the youths, who became its victim, away from it, according to an official press release. Using the adage 'an idle brain is a devil's workshop', Mann said that with more employment opportunities, there will be no space for drugs in the society.

"Our social bond is so strong that any seed could germinate on the land of Punjab but never the seed of hatred. And when our health and mind are fit, we will together put the state on a high growth trajectory," the CM said. He said that in the coming days, more such awareness initiatives will be taken to promote physical and mental health of the people.

Mann said his government is working on many plans to eradicate drugs from the society, besides opening of more rehabilitation centres and clinics for better treatment of the drug-addicts. He also expressed concern over the depleting water table, saying that both water and air have been polluted. Mann said that his government will start an awareness drive to motivate the farmers to diversify their crops to restore the soil health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)