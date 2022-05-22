Union Minister inaugurates exhibition on International day of Biological Diversity

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated Biological Diversity Exhibition at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday during the International Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) celebrations. May 22 is proclaimed as IDB by the United Nations with aims to spread understanding and awareness about issues of biodiversity in the world.

This year, the theme of IDB is "Building a shared future for all life". Several states of Bio-Diversity Board, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Gujarat showcased their products at the exhibition in Chennai.

Yadav also announced the Indian biodiversity award and winners of the national level competition organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) on May 5, and launched the fourth cycle of biodiversity Samrakshan internship Programme, and released a special cover by the Indian Post on IDB 2022. The state Environment Minister V. Meyyanathan, Union Minster of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Resident Representative of UNDP-India, the Secretary to the MoEFCC and other Senior officials also participated in the event.

Besides, dignitaries, chairpersons and member secretaries of the 28 State Biodiversity Boards and 8 Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) members and representatives from stakeholder organizations from different parts of the country also attended the event. (ANI)

