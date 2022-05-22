Left Menu

Union Minister inaugurates exhibition on International day of Biological Diversity

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated Biological Diversity Exhibition at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday during the International Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) celebrations.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 14:27 IST
Union Minister inaugurates exhibition on International day of Biological Diversity
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated Biological Diversity Exhibition at Chennai Kalaivanar Arangam on Sunday during the International Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) celebrations. May 22 is proclaimed as IDB by the United Nations with aims to spread understanding and awareness about issues of biodiversity in the world.

This year, the theme of IDB is "Building a shared future for all life". Several states of Bio-Diversity Board, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Gujarat showcased their products at the exhibition in Chennai.

Yadav also announced the Indian biodiversity award and winners of the national level competition organised by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) on May 5, and launched the fourth cycle of biodiversity Samrakshan internship Programme, and released a special cover by the Indian Post on IDB 2022. The state Environment Minister V. Meyyanathan, Union Minster of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Resident Representative of UNDP-India, the Secretary to the MoEFCC and other Senior officials also participated in the event.

Besides, dignitaries, chairpersons and member secretaries of the 28 State Biodiversity Boards and 8 Union Territory Biodiversity Councils, Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) members and representatives from stakeholder organizations from different parts of the country also attended the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022