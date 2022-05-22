Focus on being self-reliant in defence technology: Rajnath Singh tells stakeholders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked stakeholders in the sector to focus on being ''self-reliant in defense technology while keeping pace with technology outside''.

During his visit to Nagpur in Maharashtra, Singh also asked defense commanders to follow the correct maintenance and operational practices with the safety of personnel in mind, a release from a defense spokesperson said. Air Marshal Shashiker Chaudhary, AOC-in-C Maintenance Command, and other dignitaries from civil and military establishments received Singh on his arrival at the airport here.

Singh interacted with some defense sector stakeholders at the airport, the release said. He was briefed about various activities undertaken by defense establishments, including the Army, the Air Force & defense PSUs, in this region, it said. While addressing the defense sector stakeholders, Singh advised them to focus on being ''atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in defense technology while keeping pace with technology outside''.

