Maha: MCOCA court sentences two men to 8 years in jail for armed robbery, attempt to murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A special MCOCA court in Thane district has convicted two persons for armed dacoity and attempt to murder and sentenced them to eight years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special MCOCA Judge VY Jadhav, in his order delivered on Saturday, also fined the duo Rs 10,10,000 each, while a third accused was acquitted, an official said.

Public Prosecutor Sanjay More said the duo and one more person had entered a luxury bus on the night of December 5, 2014 and robbed passengers, including a patrolling police team traveling in the vehicle in mufti.

They brandished a revolver, threw chilli powder in the eyes of one of the policemen and robbed his gold chain, and inflicted severe injuries on other policemen when they came to the help of their colleague.

Seventeen witnesses were examined during the trial, leading to Gangaram Gorakhnath Bhagdare and Rakesh Sanjay Parivar being sentenced to eight years in jail, the special public prosecutor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

