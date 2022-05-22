Left Menu

UP: ATS arrests bounty criminal for making fake documents for Nepali citizen

Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a bounty criminal with a prize of 25000 on his head from Patna for allegedly making fake documents.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 17:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a bounty criminal with a prize of Rs 25000 on his head from Patna for allegedly making fake documents. The criminal was identified as Shivansh Baliyan aka Sagar Shahi and was apprehended in Patna.

"With the cooperation of associated organisations, the ATS VNS squad arrested the criminal, he was a part of a gang who used to provide forged Indian documents to Nepali citizens and used to portray Nepalis as Indian citizens in the Gorkha regiment," the ATS said. The case was going on his name since 2017 under section 420,467,468,471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

