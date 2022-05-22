Al Baraka Bank says market share is 12-15% of Egypt's Islamic banking sector - CNBC ARABIA
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 17:17 IST
Egypt's Al Baraka Bank's market share is between 12% and 15% of the Islamic banking sector in Egypt, the bank's Chief Executive Officer told CNBC ARABIA TV on Sunday.
Hazem Hegazy also said that dollar liquidity levels at the bank are sufficient and acceptable.
