J'khand: SIT to probe death of man in clash over panchayat poll victory procession

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 22-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 17:24 IST
Police have set up a special investigation team to probe into the killing of a 47-year-old man, following a clash that took place allegedly due to a victory procession of a victorious panchayat poll candidate in Hazaribag district.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Chouparan police station on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

The five-member SIT team will probe the death of Birendra Singh in Pararia panchayat after the clash that erupted owing to the procession taken out by Pappu Rajak, who was elected ‘Mukhiya’ of the panchayat, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

As part of the celebrations, Rajak and his supporters continued with the victory march allegedly till late in the night and played loud music, leading to an altercation with the rival group, he said.

No arrests have yet been made yet in this connection, he said.

Singh, who was injured in the violent clash, succumbed to his injuries on Friday and his body was brought to Chouparan on Saturday amid tight security, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

