Maha: Sena puts up posters close to BJP ones over gas prices in Aurangabad

A poster war over fuel and gas prices has broken out in Aurangabad in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena putting up banners in close proximity to those installed by the BJP, which is holding a rally on Monday over the water crisis here.

While the BJP banners have information about the rally, which will be held from Paithan Gate to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation complex and will be led by former chief minister Devendra Fadanvis, the Sena posters are about the need to reduce gas cylinder prices to give common households relief.

In a swipe at the BJP, the Sena posters also claim the latter has halved the water tax in Marathwada's largest city.

