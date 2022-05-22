Left Menu

4th edition of India-Bangladesh Navy Bilateral exercise commences in Northern Bay of Bengal

The fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced on Sunday, informed the officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 18:49 IST
4th edition of India-Bangladesh Navy Bilateral exercise commences in Northern Bay of Bengal
Visuals of warship from the naval coordinated patrol in Bay of Bengal (Photo credit twitter: @indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced on Sunday, informed the officials. The patrolling drill commenced in the northern Bay of Bengal and would continue between May 22 and 23.

"Both units will undertake joint patrolling along International Maritime Boundary Line. The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020," tweeted the naval department. Indian Navy's indigenous warships, INSKora and INSSumedha along with Bangladesh Navy's warships BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah would touch the waters during patrolling.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both navies will also undertake joint patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during CORPAT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022