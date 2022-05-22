4th edition of India-Bangladesh Navy Bilateral exercise commences in Northern Bay of Bengal

The fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced on Sunday, informed the officials. The patrolling drill commenced in the northern Bay of Bengal and would continue between May 22 and 23.

"Both units will undertake joint patrolling along International Maritime Boundary Line. The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020," tweeted the naval department. Indian Navy's indigenous warships, INSKora and INSSumedha along with Bangladesh Navy's warships BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah would touch the waters during patrolling.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both navies will also undertake joint patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during CORPAT. (ANI)

