Guj contractor gets life in jail for murder in Maha's Palghar

A court in Palghar in Maharashtra has sentenced a contractor from Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat to life imprisonment for murder.

Additional Sessions Judge DH Keluskar, in his order passed on May 20, held Nimesh Ashok Tanna guilty and also fined him Rs 11,000.

Tanna had, on January 15, 2018, crushed Pratik Patel to death with his car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after a quarrel at a party earlier, an official said.

