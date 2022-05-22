Left Menu

Guj contractor gets life in jail for murder in Maha's Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:19 IST
Guj contractor gets life in jail for murder in Maha's Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Palghar in Maharashtra has sentenced a contractor from Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat to life imprisonment for murder.

Additional Sessions Judge DH Keluskar, in his order passed on May 20, held Nimesh Ashok Tanna guilty and also fined him Rs 11,000.

Tanna had, on January 15, 2018, crushed Pratik Patel to death with his car on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after a quarrel at a party earlier, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022