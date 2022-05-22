Left Menu

Shi'ite "shrine defender" assassinated in Tehran - Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:24 IST
A member of a force that fought on behalf of Iran to protect Shi'ites and their shrines in Syria or Iraq was killed on Sunday in a rare assassination in Tehran, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on "one of the defenders of the shrine", Tasnim said, citing an informed source.

The term "holy shrine defender" refers to advisers and military personnel which Iran says fight on its behalf to protect Shi'ite sites in Tehran's allies Iraq and Syria from groups such as Islamic State.

