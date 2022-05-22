Left Menu

Iran Revolutionary Guard member is shot dead in Tehran

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:38 IST
A senior member of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard was killed outside his home in Tehran on Sunday by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike, state TV reported, giving only scant details about the attack.

The two assailants shot Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari five times in his car in the heart of the capital, state media said.

Reports identified Khodayari only as a “defender of the shrine,” a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the Guard's elite Quds force that oversees operations abroad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Security forces were pursuing the suspected assailants, state TV reported, without offering further details or giving a motive for the killing.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

