Left Menu

Maha: Rickshaw driver held for robbing teenage boy of gold chain

Police have arrested a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver at Dombivli in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly abducting a teenage boy and robbing him of his gold chain, an official said on Sunday.The incident had taken place on Wednesday and the arrest was made on Saturday, he said.The 13-year-old boy, Sai, was returning home from his music classes on May 18 night in the autorickshaw driven by the accused.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:51 IST
Maha: Rickshaw driver held for robbing teenage boy of gold chain
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly abducting a teenage boy and robbing him of his gold chain, an official said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place on Wednesday and the arrest was made on Saturday, he said.

''The 13-year-old boy, Sai, was returning home from his music classes on May 18 night in the autorickshaw driven by the accused. But instead of dropping him home, the accused took the minor to an isolated place and robbed him of his gold chain. The boy later jumped out of the rickshaw and approached the police,'' the official of Dombivli police station said.

Based on his complaint as per the description of the accused as given by him, a search was launched and the rickshaw driver, Samrat Magre, was nabbed on Saturday, the official said. His vehicle was seized and the gold chain was recovered from him, he added. An offence was registered against Magre and he was arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022