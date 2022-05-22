Revolutionary Guards say colonel assassinated in Tehran
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:06 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that one of its officers, Colonel Sayad Khodai, was killed in a rare assassination in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Khodai was "one of the defenders of the shrine", it said, referring to military personnel or advisers which Iran says fight on its behalf to protect Shi'ite sites in Iraq or Syria against groups such as Islamic State. Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on Khodai, Tasnim reported, citing an informed source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
